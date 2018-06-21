Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Goes Live with Resco

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is now live with Resco’s innovative Central Reservations and CRM modules.

The project was initiated with a set of advanced and specific requirements of a luxury product, both teams have collaborated efficiently and worked very closely together with great results, Resco said, in a prepared statement.

Benny Lago, VP of Information Technology at Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, said: “Resco’s experienced team of professionals have proven an invaluable resource to us in making sure the systems are designed and tailored to our very specific needs. We had a tight time line with the project schedules being met throughout the project; our whole team are very pleased in the flexibility and capabilities of the Resco products”.

The Resco product suite is designed specifically for the cruise industry, the company said, adding that it "is the only solution in the world that provides a complete 360-degree view of the cruise customer journey – shore to ship and back."