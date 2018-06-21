Regent Names Joe Chabus as Director of Public Relations

Regent Seven Seas Cruises today named Joe Chabus as Director of Public Relations, according to a statement.

Chabus, 41, joins the company from McDonald’s Corporation, where he previously led brand reputation efforts for about 7,000 McDonald’s restaurants in the eastern U.S., focusing on publicity and reputation campaigns.

Prior to that, Chabus held several senior communication positions with Darden Restaurants, Inc. and Universal Orlando Resort. He reports to Megan Hernandez, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, and will provide strategic and tactical leadership in all aspects of communications and public relations.

“Known for exquisite and intimate ships, immersive destination exploration and meticulous guest service, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is a beloved brand with among the most loyal guests in luxury cruising,” Chabus said. “As the company grows its fleet of the world’s most luxurious all-suite, all-balcony cruise ships, we will use data-driven, entrepreneurial storytelling to connect with consumers nationally and in local markets to grow brand awareness and reputation. Our storytelling will also spotlight the remarkable crew who delight Regent Seven Seas Cruises guests daily with impeccable experiences.”