Bahamas Paradise Eliminates Single Supplement Fees

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced it is eliminating single supplement fees on all sailings in an Oceanview stateroom on both of its vessels, the Grand Celebration and Grand Classica.

“With solo travel on the rise, we knew we needed to implement a program for this segment of independent cruisers to make Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line accessible to all,” shared Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “We are thrilled to be able to offer an incredible value to guests of all ages seeking a solo vacation and give them the opportunity to travel at any date of their choosing without having to break the bank.”

While other cruise lines often charge double occupancy rates for a single person to cruise alone in a stateroom, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s solo traveler rates with no single supplement fees are innovative for the industry, the company said.

Oceanview staterooms with no single supplement are available on all cruises, every day of the week, with rates beginning at $149 per person.

With a welcome reception exclusively for all solo travelers, there is also the opportunity to meet similar cruisers and even make plans to experience some of the cruise together, the company said, in a prepared statement.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Classica and Grand Celebration offer daily departures from the Port of Palm Beach.