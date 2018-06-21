Costa Introduces New Menu for Children

Costa Crociere announced it has partnered with Barilla and the University of Parma and Madegus - Masters of Taste to create a new menu for children focusing on the value of food and proper nutrition, according to a statement.

The children’s menu has been completed revamped, the Italian cruise line said. The new menu follows a Mediterranean theme and offers more variety, with the main focuses being pasta, fruits and vegetables with a focus on healthy eating habits.

Children will have seven menu options available to choose from, each identified by a special name: Red Planet, Yellow Planet, White Planet, Purple Planet, Green Planet, Hidden Treasure, and Rainbow.

Tomato, fresh cheese and frankfurter pizza; Barilla mini-penne with cream, peas and ham; crescenza cheese with battered slices of carrot; legumotti in tomato sauce with tuna, olives and mozzarella cheese; 5-grain fusilli pasta with vegetable carbonara are just a few of the new offerings, said Costa.

Younger guest dining with the children’s club (Squok Club) will receive a package containing 10 playing cards, illustrated by Italian cartoonist Fogliazza, with colorful and original characters representing the five colors of fruits and vegetables, Costa said.

Children can collect and exchange all the cards (from a total of 85) with each other and continue the game once they get back home.

“This makes fruits and vegetables part of children’s lives through play and fun, increasing their awareness about the importance of a healthy diet, even on vacation,” Costa said.