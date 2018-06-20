Tillberg Design of Sweden Welcomes New Partners

Leading ship design outfit Tillberg Design of Sweden announced it has welcomed a number of new partners, as well as brought on a new strategic business partner.

The company has grown dramatically over the last few years, according to a statement, going from 10 employees to over 100, cementing its leadership in the cruise ship design world.

In a post from the company, Fredrik Johansson (Owner & Executive Project Director) said: "We are delighted to announce that we, as a first step, have included the following colleagues as Partners and shareholders in TDoS: Stefan Nilsson (CEO), Göran Ydstrand (Chairman), Anders Rasmussen (Project Director), Helena Sawelin (Project Director), Daniel Nerhagen (Project Director) and Carl Lesvoix (Graphics Director)."

The company also announced it has formed a partnership with Swedish investment company AB Max Sievert, which enters the deal with a long-term vision.

The current owners of Tillberg Design of Sweden: Karin Falk, Michal Jackiewicz and Fredrik Johansson will all remain in their current positions and as significant owners and will together with the new partners own half of the company and AB Max Sievert the other half, according to a statement.

Johansson said: ”We are extremely excited about all this, and about the future potential of our common business. We look forward to serving all our clients even better in the future!”