The Harmony G made its inaugural call to Gibraltar on June 20, according to a prepared statement.

The ship is a mega yacht operated by Greece-based Variety Cruises. The 2001-built ship was renovated in 2013 and has capacity for 42 guests; the ship is 54 meters long.

To mark the first call, there was an informal plaque exchange ceremony onboard between the ship’s captain and representatives of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Port Authority and local agent Inchcape.