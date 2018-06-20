Disney Offers Unique Halloween at Sea

Disney Cruise Line announced it will transform its ships for Halloween activities with "frightfully fun events and activities, special decorations, unique menu items in the restaurants and themed parties" on cruises this fall.

Halloween on the High Seas takes place on most voyages aboard the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wonder and Disney Magic from September through October.

The festivities include lively entertainment and elaborate décor, including The Pumpkin Tree, which magically transforms throughout the cruise.

Other special experiences include:

Mickey’s Mouse-querade Party, a celebration with games, dancing and candy! Beloved Disney characters, wearing special Halloween costumes just for the occasion will join guests for a costume party.

A Nightmare Before Christmas—Sing and Scream: an interactive movie experience where guests are part of the action, followed by a meet-and-greet with Jack Skellington and Sally.

Haunted Stories of the Sea, where guests gather under the stars to hear tales of the sea told by a mysterious sea captain storyteller.

Creepy Cabaret: a Halloween-themed music performed live in the atrium by a band of ghostly musicians.

Halloween Isn’t Just For Kids: For adults, the nighttime entertainment district becomes the ghoulish setting for a costume contest and a Villainous Takeover on the dance floor.

Spooky Movies: To get guests into the spirit of the season, Halloween-themed movies will be shown on Funnel Vision by the family pool and in staterooms.

Ghoulish Delights: Disney Cruise Line chefs will prepare some special treats for Halloween, including chocolate cake with pumpkin filling, spider cakes and “Spooky Juice.”

More spooky fun includes mask-making and a ghostly takeover of ship announcements, Disney said.