Carnival Adds More Agent Reward Incentives

Carnival Cruise Line announced a new “Loyalty Rocks!” rewards program for travel agents starting on June 19.

"Loyalty Rocks!” is the new rewards program succeeding the successful former program that concluded in March 2018 after distributing more than $1 million in gift cards to agents, the company said.

Carnival is celebrating the launch of “Loyalty Rocks!” with a “Loyalty Rocks! Booking Challenge” through July 18, 2018. Each booking that has earned reward points will be entered into a daily drawing for 1,000 rewards points (a $50 value in gift cards). At the end of the challenge, all bookings that have earned rewards points during the month will be eligible to win a grand prize of 20,000 rewards points (a $1,000 value in gift cards).

“While our previous program was extremely successful, we felt it was time for a redesign, so we asked travel agents what they want in a rewards program and from there we developed ‘Loyalty Rocks!’,” said Adolfo Perez, senior vice president sales & trade marketing. “The rewards program is focused at the agent level, recognizing the individual agents and all that they do for Carnival Cruise Line in a more impactful way. I’m excited to show them how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication.”

The new program uses the same identification that agents use at GoCCL.com, eliminating multiple IDs and passwords. “Loyalty Rocks!” also is mobile friendly, enabling agents to enter points on the go.