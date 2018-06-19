Global Ports Holding Names Serafin Blazquez as Port Services Director

Global Ports Holding has announced the appointment of Serafin Blazquez as Port Services Director, the company said.

Serafin will be based in Barcelona and will report to the Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Robinson.

With over 20 years of experience in port operations and the cruise industry, Serafin will help GPH drive operational best practice across its 14 cruise ports, GPH announced.

Most recently, Serafin worked as a Global Port Agency Manager at Intercruises Shoreside and Port Services, which he joined in 2009, and where he led the creation and development of a port agency network in the Mediterranean. In 2016 he took over the management of the global port agency at Intercruises and developed the business on a global level with a specific focus on North America and the Middle East & other areas.

Prior to joining Intercruises, Serafin worked for two years at the Miami-based Apollo Group, as port agency purchasing manager. Between 2004-2007 Serafin worked for Italmar 3000, a Barcelona-based company offering port agency services in Spain and Italy. Serafin started his professional career in 2001 as Deputy Port Operations Manager in MacAndrews S.A, Barcelona.

Serafin holds a Bachelors degree in Tourism Business Management from the C.E.T.T. Centro de Estudios Turísticos, Barcelona and an MBA in Tourism Business Management from ESADE Business & Law School, Barcelona. He also a certified Executive Coach from the Escuela Europea de Coaching, Barcelona.

Mark Robinson, GPH Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are delighted Serafin is joining our team. He brings great experience from working in international cruise port services. All the GPH Team is looking forward to working together as we develop and grow our business into new and exciting destinations globally.”

Blazquez said: “I look forward to this new challenge at GPH, as it constantly looks to redefine best practice in cruise port services across its portfolio.”