Continued Expansion for Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Expedia CruiseShipCenters has experienced significant expansion in 2018 with six new Centers having debuted so far this year and several additional locations projected to open by year-end, the company announced.

The franchise network and industry leaders recently gathered together on the Norwegian Bliss to discuss the the industry and the future of cruising, which was then followed by Expedia CruiseShipCenters’ mid-year Anchor Meeting in Bellevue, Wash.

Expedia CruiseShipCenters just came off a milestone-heavy 2017 with strong operating performance while opening 25 new franchise locations and welcoming a record-breaking 1,773 new Vacation Consultants, the company said.

Expedia CruiseShipCenters plans to open more locations in 2018 than they did in 2017 with a particular focus on Florida, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Washington and Arizona.

“Expedia CruiseShipCenters has experienced solid growth the past few years and we plan to continue the momentum throughout 2018 and years to come,” said Matthew Eichhorst, President of Expedia CruiseShipCenters. “This surge of the industry has led to the rapid growth within our brand. As the industry continues to flourish, we are excited to see what the remainder of 2018 has in store for us.”