Aker Arctic Demonstrates Autonomous Vessel in Model Test

An autonomous ship model has been successfully tested in Aker Arctic’s ice model test laboratory in Helsinki, Finland, according to a statement.

In the demonstration the ship model was able to detect obstacles in the ice tank utilizing onboard sensors, maneuver around them without operator input and moor itself automatically to a target pier. The test was carried out in ice free waters, Aker Arctic announced.

The wireless model used in the test was equipped with battery powered propulsion units, data transfer to the shore facility, and an autonomous navigation system that routes the vessel around obstacles detected by the onboard sensors. The various components are connected using Distributed Intelligent Vessel Component, a specially developed network framework that provides a modern protocol for connecting devices and transferring necessary data between them.

While Aker Arctic’s ice laboratory is normally used to test icebreaking vessels, it is also a t facility to develop and test the technology, sensors, algorithms and propulsion control systems being developed for autonomous essels under harsh environmental conditions.