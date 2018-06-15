Bolidt Decking Adapting For Expedition Ships

Bolidt Synthetic Products & Systems is expanding into the booming expedition cruise sector, according to a press release.

The most recent contract for the Dutch manufacturer’s products covers the pair of Hurtigruten newbuildings, Roald Amundsen and Fridtjof Nansens.

The Hanseatic Nature and Hanseatic Inspiration will also feature Bolidt decking systems onboard.

“We have been successful because we are already well known for our high quality of workmanship, flexibility and speed of installation, and for our ability to deploy our own specialized application teams worldwide," said Jacco van Overbeek, Director Maritime Division at Bolidt, “This enables us to take on jobs at many different yards around the same time.

“Many of the ships call for heated deck systems, as well as special surface treatments to ensure our products remain resistant to extremely low temperatures.”

Bolidt said it has advanced in-house research and development facilities, including a climate chamber and accelerated weathering lab for testing advanced materials in extreme conditions.

Other polar class newbuildings under construction that will feature Bolidt decking materials include Crystal Endeavour.

Other projects include the Ritz-Carlton newbuilds and Mystic's World Explorer.