Fredrikstad Ready for Slate of Maiden Calls

Fredrikstad likes to think of itself as a small city with a historical flair, and is home to a preserved fortress town.

The fortified town, Gamlebyen, was founded in 1567 by King Frederik II and was constructed according to Dutch architectural models, with wide water-filled moats and high earth ramparts to keep intruders out.

On the cruise side of the business, the port welcomed a big call from the Marella Discovery on August 20, when the British brand brought some 2,076 guests to the town, said Renate Jacobsen, sales manager, cruise and conference.

Next year, there are five calls confirmed from four different cruise lines, Jacobsen noted.

Those five calls will be in for a treat, as passengers are welcomed by Norwegian trolls pierside.

As the gateway to Oslofjord, ships can save on costs and guests can mind their environmental footprint, Jacobsen said.

The port has four quays and is planning a fifth in the city center, two of which are located by the fortified town.

Ships sail in to Fredrikstad through the 833 islands of the Hvaler Islands.

There is a free ferry into the city’s urban centre. The towns of Moss, Sarpsborg and Halden are a short bus ride away.

Berth bookings are taken on a first-come/first-serve basis, starting around two years in advance.

LNG bunkering is already available, Jacobsen added.

“We see a significant growth in number of calls to Fredrikstad and will continue working to develop the port further,” said Jacobsen.

Among other highlights, Fredrikstad is hosting The Tall Ships Races next July.

Calls in 2019 include Phoenix Reisen's Amadea in May and Deutschland in July.

Saga's new Spirit of Discovery makes an inaugural visit in late August, and is followed a few days later by the 2018-built Seabourn Ovation.

The Artania, also from Phoenix Reisen, closes out the 2019 season on September 7.