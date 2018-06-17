Offshore Outpost Announces Miss Alaska as Adventure Host

Offshore Outpost Expeditions has announced Miss Alaska USA 2017, Alyssa London, as its Adventure Host for the inaugural 2018 summer season.

The Adventure Host program gives guests an opportunity to travel with locals and learn about their culture first-hand, the company said.

Offshore Outpost operates a 12-guest expedition vessel in Alaska and the Sea of Cortez. Guests can look forward to a personalized itinerary suited to their tastes, including hospitality and comfort evoking the feeling of a private yacht, the company said.

“We offer guests an exclusive adventure to some of the most stunning and diverse ecosystems in the world, and Alaska’s Prince William Sound is truly magical. Our Adventure Hosts have a deep and proud connection with the places we go, and have demonstrated a unique ability to tell the local story. That’s why we’re excited to welcome Alyssa London as the Adventure Host for our inaugural Alaska season,” said Cole Lysaught, co founder.

“I’m proud to be a part of the rich history of culture and traditions in Alaska as a tribal member of the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. I am excited to share the 'Eagle Raven Love Song' and our tribe's 'Box of Daylight' Story with Offshore Outpost’s guests on this voyage, and to work in partnership with them during their inaugural season to Alaska,” said Miss Alaska USA 2017, Alyssa London.