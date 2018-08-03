Stavanger Eyeing Sustainable Cruise Growth

“The future has never been easier to predict, (the cruise business) will go up,” said Anders Bang-Andersen, director of cruise development for the city and port of Stavanger.

The city expects 330,000 cruise passengers this year on 187 calls, with 2019 predictions showing a massive increase, with a 25 percent increase in ships and 45 percent increase in cruise guests.

“Stavanger is easy to sail to and convenient to visit, and cruise ships dock in the very heart of the city,” said Bang-Andersen. “It is an attractive destination with fascinating historic roots, exciting excursions in city and to the fjords, and popular mountain hikes. Nature based excursions are increasingly popular.”

Berth reservations are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. Port officials are also studying a long-term plan that calls for an extra megaship berth to cope with demand. Further plans include supplying LNG to cruise ships, as the port already supplies smaller vessels with LNG.

With more and bigger ships, local citizens want to know about the environmental impact of cruise calls.

“One challenge is getting an overview of the sustainability status of each of the 60 plus different cruise ships visiting us,” Bang-Andersed noted.

“We have to make sure that we handle expansion with care and avoid local conflicts,” he continued. “We are now looking into ways of encouraging the ‘clean’ ships.”

Ships are able to dock in the city center area, near the old part of town. Within walking distance, passengers can look forward to the Stavanger Cathedral, as well as the city center, complimented by cobbled pedestrian walkways.

The Lysefjord and the Preikestolen (the Pulpit Rock) are just an hour’s boat trip away from the city

The Stavanger region was where Norway became united into one kingdom in the Viking battle that took place in Hafrsfjord in 872 AD.