Narvik Seeing Mid-Sized Ship Boost

Next year is looking good for Narvick, with 22 calls scheduled, 10 up from this year, and a host of new cruise lines visiting the destination for the first time.

“We are also seeing a significant increase in mid-size ships calling Narvik,” noted Grethe Parker, cruise coordinator, Cruise Narvik.

“Narvik has worked on infrastructure the last few years in order to be able to accept larger ships. For us that is now paying off, so the highlight is the diversity in cruise lines and the fact that we are now receiving larger ships,” Parker continued.

Parker said Narvik was a destination that can both provide volume tours and smaller, more unique experience.

“We are small enough to have great flexibility,” she added.

With a key location, the port can host transit calls and turnaround operations, and is a deep-sea port nearby one of the largest airports in Norway.

Overland tours can be offered in combination with Lofoten and Vesteraalen, even Tromsø, and Sweden is also in range for guests to visit.

“There is something for everyone here, and of course we are an all-year destination,” Parker said. “Northern lights in winter and midnight sun in summer.”

The cruise terminal is set to move to the town center in 2019, and the city is also looking at bunkering opportunities for LNG-powered ships.