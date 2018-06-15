Star to Build Up Homeporting Operation in Qingdao

Star Cruises marked the inaugural sailing of the SuperStar Aquarius from her new Qingdao homeport earlier this week, and also announced the SuperStar Virgo would homeport in Qingdao starting in November.

Ang Moo Lim, President of Star Cruises said: “Back in 2002, Star Cruises had the privilege to pioneer Qingdao’s cruise industry development with the deployments of SuperStar Gemini and SuperStar Capricorn to this beautiful port city. As we celebrate the inaugural sailing of SuperStar Aquarius in Qingdao, Star Cruises has officially set a new record number of homeport deployments by the same brand in Qingdao.

"Furthermore, to demonstrate the company’s commitment and dedication to the development of the Qingdao market, Star Cruises will deploy the SuperStar Virgo to homeport here in the autumn, making Star Cruises the only cruise line in history to have two cruise ships homeport in Qingdao in the same year. Star Cruises will also likely become the International cruise line with the highest number of homeport deployments in Qingdao this year.”

The SuperStar Aquarius will sail from Qingdao this summer to Japan, stopping in multiple ports including Nagasaki, Fukuoka, Sasebo and Beppu.