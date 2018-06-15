Seaview Calls in Valletta

Valletta Cruise Port has welcomed MSC Cruises newest ship, the MSC Seaview, which called for the first time on Wednesday, June 13.

The MSC Seaview, a ship bearing a Maltese flag registration, was named last week and was on its inaugural voyage, according to a statement.

In honor of the maiden call, a special event was held onboard the ship in the presence of the Honourable Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, honourable members of the Cabinet of Malta, local authorities and dignitaries, as well as business and industry leaders.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat highlighted the significant collaboration between Malta and MSC.

“Thanks to MSC we will see more guests visiting our Islands, where in 2018, MSC ships will be entering port over 70 times with nearly 300,000 passengers," he said.

“We are proud to welcome MSC Seaview on her maiden call to Valletta Cruise Port, and to be welcoming her on 22 other occasions in our scenic historic port, throughout her inaugural season in the Mediterranean this summer. It is indeed a pleasure for Valletta Cruise Port to collaborate with MSC Cruises who entered the cruise industry 15 years ago. The company has left an indelible mark on an ever-evolving cruise industry. In the last five years we have hosted over 880,000 passenger movements in Valletta sailing on MSC vessels. We congratulate MSC Cruises on their achievements and look forward to many more years of fruitful joint cooperation," commented Valletta Cruise Port’s CEO and Global Ports Holding COO, Stephen Xuereb.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises Executive Chairman added: "Malta has always been important to us and we have been partners for many years. Our first cruise ship to call here was the Melody, back in the late nineties. Today, MSC Seaview, a next-generation cruise ship like no other, featuring some of the best and most innovative maritime and environmental technology at sea, will be calling Malta regularly in 2018”.

He added: "Moreover, MSC Seaview will be our third ship to fly the Maltese flag. And wherever we call, we proudly hoist the Maltese Cross. As such, the Maltese flag also stands for innovation, advanced technology, and maritime excellence. Today, MSC Seaview has for the first time arrived home, in her port of registry and many others ships will follow. All cruise ships that we have on order will also be registered here. In Malta we have found a home for our new fleet​".

On arrival the ship and its guests and crew were welcomed with the lively tunes of a traditional village band featuring a number of local favorites, along with international pieces. Prior to departure, guests were treated to a display of local folk dancing by dancers wearing Maltese traditional costumes, courtesy of the Malta Tourism Authority.