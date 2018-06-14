TUI Cruises Hosts Environmental Officer Conference

TUI Cruises hosted a gathering for its environmental officers in Hamburg earlier this month.

The two-day program brought together the environmental officers from across the eight-ship Mein Schiff fleet.

TUI said the agenda was “packed” and shared best practices, covering waste management, emissions reduction, training and more.

The officers also got the opportunity to sit down with other shoreside departments at the company’s headquarters in Hamburg.

TUI Group has made it no secret it is serious about being green, often highlighting environmental initiatives in financial reports.

The latest new Mein Schiff ships feature smart energy management, innovative lighting controls, and the use of waste heat from all the engines, according to the company’s annual report.

The company also noted sulphur emissions on the TUI ships have been reduced by 99 percent thanks to exhaust gas treatment solutions.

Among other agenda items last year, the cruise line targeted reduced food waste, where the causes of waste onboard were identified and processes for reducing waste were implemented and optimized further.