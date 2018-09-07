New Tender Jetty in Olden, More Calls

The picturesque Olden is welcoming another record cruise year as 165,000 cruise guests and 98 ship calls are on the books.

Among the highlights are nine AIDA calls as the German brand has added Olden to its deployment. There are also maiden calls from both the MSC Preziosa and the Costa Mediterranea, scheduled on the same day.

According to a spokesperson from Nordfjord Havn, the port’s slogan is “Raw Wilderness Made Accessible,” highlighted by the Norwegian fjord landscape, the Briksdal glacier, and one of the world’s steepest cable cars in the Loen Skylift.

With one pier available, Olden added a new tender jetty for the 2018 season, allowing tenders to dock at the center of the village.

“With the new tender jettyin place, we will have the possibility to divide cruise traffic into three nearby, but still, different locations,” said the spokesperson.

“Regarding competition in the Norwegian region, we find this positive to be able to secure good itineraries for the cruise lines in our region,” the spokesperson continued. “Competition between ports is for us a good incentive to work even harder to obtain satisfied guests and cruise lines visiting our destination.”

Down the road, the port has its eyes on the eventual addition of a second cruise pier to help double its cruise capacity.