Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New Terminal Planned for 2022 in Sete

Ponant’s Lyrial docked in the middle of the action in Sete

With 74 calls and 120,000 guests expected this year, Sete can identify as a mid-sized port in the Mediterranean.

Located just 154 nautical miles from Barcelona and 75 nautical miles from Marseilles, it is strongly positioned for a call on any Western Mediterranean itinerary.

As the iconic waterfront city for Occitanie, Sete offers full-day shore excursions to a host of historical sites, including five UNESCO-listed World Heritage sites, according to Catherine Lafon of Sete Cruise Port.

Water depth is at 11 meters, with two berths available for small ships, including the historic Quay d'Alger.

Calls range from small luxury ships from Ponant to large vessels calling from AIDA and Royal Caribbean.

“Our main challenge is to work with all our stakeholders to make each call a success,” Lafon said. “Everyone must be aware of the high quality of service expected by cruise passengers. We have put together a local cruise club, bringing together key parties.”

The port plans to inaugurate a brand new passenger terminal, accessible to both its cruise piers in time for 2022.

September 01, 2018
