French Riviera: ‘Best Welcome’

The French Riviera ports are expecting a strong year, with traffic mainly split between Antibes, Cannes, Nice and Villefranche, and 348 total cruise ship calls expected.

The numbers are consistent with 2017, according to Caroline Valadie from the French Riviera Cruise Club.

“We always offer the best welcome and a unique experience to cruise guests and crew,” she said.

Cannes sees the brunt of the cruise traffic, with over 300,000 guests expected this year. The port is only at 16 miles from the port of Nice, 22 from the port of Monaco and 24 from the port of Saint-Tropez.

From the shores of Nice to Villefranche, the ports are diverse and the French Riviera Cruise Club has gone from strength to strength, also recently launching a free app for cruise passengers. The app, which is available offline once downloaded, offers information, maps, special offers and tailor-made tours as well as GPS capabilities.

“One of our challenges is to continually develop new excursions,” Valadie added, noting it was importing to continue to adapt shore excursion programming to changing tastes and demographics of cruise guests.