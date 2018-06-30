Siglufjörður: Unique Icelandic Call

It’s a record cruise season in Siglufjörður, Iceland, with 7,100 guests expected from 42 calls, up from six just four years ago.

This makes the average vessel size just 169 passengers, with the destination seeing a 100 percent increase in traffic year-over-year to the northernmost town in Iceland.

“Siglufjörður is a unique destination, a town that built its entire existence upon the herring industry,” said Anita Elefsen, from the port of Siglufjörður.

The Herring Era Museum, where the glory days of the herring years are preserved, is one of the main attractions in town.

The main pier, Bæjarbryggja, has been renewed completely and can now accommodate ships up to 220 meters in length.

Larger ships can anchor out on the fjord, but there are size limitations due to how narrow the fjord is.