Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Aurora Expeditions Announces Final Season for Polar Pioneer

Polar Pioneer

Aurora Expeditions has announced the final season for the Polar Pioneer, as the 54-guest ship will be replaced by the new 160-guest Greg Mortimer. 

"Polar Pioneer will be sailing her final polar voyages to Antarctica in 2018 and 2019, and the Arctic and Scotland in 2019," the company said.

The 1,700-ton ship concludes its Aurora Expeditions career in summer 2019. 

She was originally built as an ice-strengthened research vessel in Finland in 1982, and was refurbished in 2000 and converted into a passenger ship for expeditions to the polar regions.

Aurora will welcome the Greg Mortimer, currently under construction in China, on a long-term charter agreement from SunStone Ships in August 2019. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 240,304 Berths | $60 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Mapei
Cruise Industry News Annual Report