The Majestic Princess sailed into Keelung Taipei on Tuesday where she was joined by another Princess ship, Diamond Princess.

The Majestic Princess is currently sailing on round trip itineraries from Taiwan and Diamond Princess is currently sailing on round trip itineraries from Japan.

The Diamond Princess is poised to offer year-round Japan itineraries in 2019, while the Majestic Princess moves to Australia for the 2018-2019 winter season.