Liverpool’s Turnaround Business to Grow

“We see our turnaround business growing from 2021 once the new cruise terminal is fully operational and we have projected an increase in transit calls, but this is down to more vessels in the Irish seas over the next years,” said Peter Murney, head of cruise and maritime operations at the Liverpool Cruise Terminal.

The port is expecting around 57 ships this year, with projections calling for 70 in 2019, he said.

Highlights include inaugural visits from vessels from Viking, Seabourn, AIDA and FTI. Overnight customers include the Celebrity Eclipse and Hapag-Lloyd’s Europa. There is also the return of the Disney Magic.

The new terminal facility is due to be completed sometime in 2020, Murney said, and will be able to accommodate turnarounds from vessels with up to 3,600 guests.

“The Port of Liverpool has an area of shallow water which we are working with the port to dredge. With environmental issues we are looking at all green options when building the new terminal; this includes cold ironing and LNG,” he noted.