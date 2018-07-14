Roenne Cruise Expansion Planned in Time for 2019

“The port of Roenne has started a port expansion which will include a new breakwater of 1,100 meters and a new multi-berth facility that can accommodate ships up to 350 meters long, with a water depth of 11 meters,” said Niels Lundberg, cruise and security manager at Roenne Havn (Port of Roenne).

The new facility will be ready by June 1, 2019.

This year the story is about more cruise calls, up 20 year-over-year to 46 calls with 21,000 guests expected. Maiden visits are scheduled from the Astoria, new Mein Schiff 1 and the Variety Voyager.

Lundberg said he is taking berth bookings up to three years ahead of time, and hopes to be able to extend the season further, eyeing cruise operations from April to October.

Also new for next June will be a sewage system that can take discharge from cruise ships docking in the port.