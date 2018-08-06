Cartagena Looking to Build Turnaround Potential

A strong 2018 in Cartagena, Spain, will produce 150 calls and around 230,000 cruise guests. The big news comes in 2019 with inaugural calls from Mystic Cruises’ World Explorer, the Scenic Eclipse and the Disney Magic, according to Hortensia Sanchez, cruise manager.

Passengers can look forward to the iconic Roman Theatre and Museum, the Concepcion Castle and the Peral Subarmein.

“The cruise terminal is located just 200 meters from the city center, something that cruise passengers find very appealing,” said Sanchez. “According to visitors, Cartagena is a nice, clean and safe city to wander around on your own. The region of Murcia offers more than 300 days of sunshine and warm weather, enabling passengers to enjoy any kind of outdoor activity year-round.”

Berth reservations are taken on a first-come first-serve basis, but with an enlarged cruise quay, now 709 meters in length, the port can take two large ships at once. On occasion, three ships have docked at the pier at once.

Also set for next year will be a high speed train connection to Murcia, and the opening of a new international airport. These two transit projects have the port eyeing potential mini or partial turnaround operations.

Local officials are working on expanding shore excursion offerings to include more so-called participatory experiences, Sanchez said.