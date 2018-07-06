Santander Poised for Strong 2019

Traffic should more than triple for Spain’s Santander in 2019, going from seven calls this year to 23 arrivals next year.

“We are very happy with our 2019 projection, as a matter of fact we are going to reach 23 cruise calls when our maximum number of calls had been 12,” said Jaime González, chairman of the port.

“This is the result of the work we have been doing for years at the port, and we are beginning to see the results of this effort,” he said. “Santander has also been bit more in the news with the inauguration of our Botin Centre of Art last year.”

González called Santander a quiet and secure place to visit, with a number of key shore excursions close to the cruise ship berth.

That berth is mainly used for ferry traffic. If ferries are scheduled, cruise ships dock at a different pier and the port organizes free shuttle service, said González.

Thus, studies are underway to build a new cruise pier, and later this year, the port is planning to modernize its terminal building.

“We do believe the Port of Santander has much to offer and is going to become an important cruise port in a near future,” González continued. “This is the result of our work and commitment, but it is also because our whole region, the West Atlantic is growing.”