Gibraltar Targeting 400,000 Passengers

Gibraltar is expecting 254 calls and just over 400,000 cruise passengers this year, up from 235 calls a year ago.

Even more impressive is the growth from 2013, when the port welcomed 278,139 cruise guests on 179 calls.

A new Skywalk was recently opened by Luke Skywalker himself (Make Hamill), and is proving itself to be a popular attraction for cruise guests, according to a spokesperson.

Itinerary planners and cruise line executives got an up-close look at the destination last year, as Gibraltar played host to MedCruise last summer.

“Gibraltar offers a variety of options to cruise companies, both from a customer and business point of view,” the spokesperson said.

“Geographically it is an ideal port of call for Western Mediterranean and Atlantic itineraries. Gibraltar is a destination with a distinct British flavor in the Mediterranean, offering a unique product and experience. Its compact size makes it easy for our visitors to get around and enjoy both sightseeing and VAT free shopping.”

For cruise lines, benefits are similar with tax-free opportunities for ship spares and bunkering. A six minute transfer to the local airport makes crew transfers easy.

The port offers incentives to select vessels under a so-called Green Award Scheme, rewarding environmental excellence.

Port officials have their eyes on future plans, including an increase in berth slots and a terminal expansion.

The 2019 season extends from January 10 to December 30, starting with the Mein Schiff 2 and ending with the Mein Schiff 4.