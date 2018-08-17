Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Saint-Nazaire Considering New Pier

Outbound from Saint-Nazaire

The Marella Discovery became the biggest ship ever to call at the Port of Saint-Nazaire when she docked in May, part of an eight call and 5,400 cruise passenger 2018 season.

That is down from 12 calls and 8,800 guests last year, and only three calls are expected for 2019, according to a statement from the Nantes Saint-Nazaire Cruise Club.

To build the business, local officials are studying building a floating pier to welcome bigger ships to the port, but that won’t be ready until at least 2022, said a spokesperson.

August 16, 2018
