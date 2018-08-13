Jamaica Port Authority

Ulvik Studying Floating Pier

The classic Marco Polo sailing for Cruise & Maritime Voyages stops in Ulvik

In Norway, the Port of Ulvik is looking at the potential of putting in a floating, temporary pier, but no decision has been made, according to Georg Angell-Hansen of the port.

Most ships in the area berth at Eidfjord, where there is a dedicated cruise pier, making Ulvik a secondary location as a tender point, he said.

The port is part of Cruise Destination Hardangerfjord, offering a nature experience with its fjord landscape and a wide range of shore excursions, said Angell-Hansen. These include folklore performances, farm visits and more.

The ”Taste of Hardangerfjord” is a half-day excursion visiting Hardanger Juice & Cider Factory, offering guests the opportunity to taste cider and juice while sampling local food and learning about how the products are made.

Ulvik is expecting five calls this year, and three in 2019, compared 12 in 2017.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

China Cruise Shipping 13

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
OilComm
Cruise Industry News Annual Report