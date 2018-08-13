Ulvik Studying Floating Pier

In Norway, the Port of Ulvik is looking at the potential of putting in a floating, temporary pier, but no decision has been made, according to Georg Angell-Hansen of the port.

Most ships in the area berth at Eidfjord, where there is a dedicated cruise pier, making Ulvik a secondary location as a tender point, he said.

The port is part of Cruise Destination Hardangerfjord, offering a nature experience with its fjord landscape and a wide range of shore excursions, said Angell-Hansen. These include folklore performances, farm visits and more.

The ”Taste of Hardangerfjord” is a half-day excursion visiting Hardanger Juice & Cider Factory, offering guests the opportunity to taste cider and juice while sampling local food and learning about how the products are made.

Ulvik is expecting five calls this year, and three in 2019, compared 12 in 2017.