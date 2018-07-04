Torshavn’s Prime Cruise Location Paying Off

Torshavn, the capital of the Faroe Islands, will see around 44 calls in 2018, which is consistent from 2017. Business picks up for 2019, with 50 cruise ship calls expected, according Annfinn Hjelm, director of business development for the port.

Le Soleal made Ponant’s maiden call to the destination this summer, and new players are expected for 2019 and 2020 as the expedition and small ship market sees a dramatic newbuild boom.

The Astoria is scheduled as the port's first call in 2019 as the Cruise & Maritime Voyage vessel visits on Monday, March 19. The ship will be on a 13-night Iceland and Northern Lights voyage from the UK. The same ship closes the season on an 11-night cruise, and calls in Torshavn on October 27.

Lots of ships are expected next June, including the Viking Sky, Magellan, Columbus, Oriana, Star Breeze, Black Watch, Ventura and Pacific Princess.

“Our prime location in the North Atlantic makes us an obvious stop when cruising in the area. At the same time, the Faroes are so small that you can easily cover most of them when berthed in Torshavn,” said Hjelm.

By the end of 2019 the port will have added 900 new meters of berth space, and dredged the water depth down to 15 meters, opening up more big ship opportunities in time for 2020.