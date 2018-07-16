Cruises in the Atlantic Islands Welcomes Outstanding 2018

A collection of ports marketing themselves as Cruises in the Atlantic Islands are expecting an outstanding 2018, according to a spokesperson.

“Last year, the ports of Madeira, Cabo Verde and the Canary Islands received 2,783,800 cruise passengers and 1,474 cruise calls. This means a 7.64 percent increase in guests but keeping the same cruise calls following the shipbuilding trends,” the spokesperson said.

The ports are well-poised for growth, led by a new, massive cruise terminal in Tenerife that was inaugurated in 2016.

In Las Palmas, a new 3.5 million euro cruise operations area has been launched.

Similar operational improvements are taking place in Puerto del Rosario and Arrecife, with the latter receiving a new breakwater and 300-meter-long dock.

Funchal is also looking for more, with a study in progress to determine the feasibility of a major pier extension to accommodate larger vessels. If it goes ahead, the 140 million euro project would add 400 meters of dock space to the port.

Funchal has become the go-to-spot for New Year’s Eve, with ships berthed at every available quay and anchorage to take in the city’s spectacular fireworks display.

Porto Grande is getting a new cruise terminal with two large-ship berths and a 9.5 meter water depth. A local tourist village is being developed as well with the entire project set to be operational by the end of 2020, coming at a price tag of 28 million euro.

The investments are paying off as two new large megaships will homeport in the region this coming winter with the AIDAnova and Mein Schiff 1 competing for German passengers.