Christine Stevens Joins Hurtigruten Americas as VP of Sales

Hurtigruten has appointed Christine Stevens as Vice President of Sales for the Americas. The company said Stevens would be based in its Seattle office.

She brings 30 years of cruise industry expertise to Hurtigruten and will lead the sales organization, including field sales and national accounts.

Angel Moledo, Vice President Customer Sales & Service, continues to be responsible for tour operator partners.

“Christine Stevens is a seasoned sales leader who will serve on our Americas management team with a focus on increasing our domestic foothold in the North American market. As we continue to foster and grow our strategic accounts, Stevens’ extensive experience and relationships in the cruise industry will further position Hurtigruten as the leading expedition cruise line,” said Hurtigruten Americas President, William Harber.

Stevens will drive additional revenue growth, identify new client opportunities, lead and manage the sales team, and represent Hurtigruten at national and regional trade shows, events, and seminars. She will also develop and execute a sales strategy with a concerted effort to educate partners and clients about Hurtigruten’s 125 years of polar pioneering and know-how, the company said.

“I’m excited to join a brand with such a deep and rich history in expedition cruising,” added Christine Stevens, Hurtigruten Americas Vice President of Sales. “I look forward to putting my industry knowledge and relationships to work on behalf of Hurtigruten and leading such a talented sales team.” Stevens began her career in the cruise industry in 1987 as District Sales Manager for Carnival Cruise Line. Since then, she has pursued her passion and talent for sales, most recently serving as Senior Director of Field Sales for Holland America Line, where she played an instrumental role in redesigning the sales team to exceed projected revenue goals.

Hurtigruten also welcomes Mimma Waters, Northwest Sales Director and Kelli Ann Mills, Northeast Sales Director for the Americas. Waters is a 20-year veteran of the cruise industry and was most recently a Business Development Director at Carnival Cruise Line. Mills is a travel sales professional with 16 years of experience owning her own agency and at brands such as Liberty Travel. With a focus on maximizing guests’ experiences and a dedication to client service, Waters and Mills will build the North American book of business and embody Hurtigruten’s values to Inspire, Empower, Care, and Explore.

The appointment of these professionals further strengthens Hurtigruten’s sales team that also includes Rolf Logan, Sales Director, South; Eric Bacon, Business Development Manager, Southwest; and Linda Heckman, Business Development Manager, Midwest.