Bahamas Paradise Gives Crew Free Internet

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced that it has rolled out high-speed internet services fleetwide for the shipboard crew, free of charge.

In addition to supplying complimentary access, the company has ensured broad coverage by providing WiFi throughout crew spaces, as well as guest areas.

“As a former shipboard IT Manager, I have long understood the importance for crew members to have regular contact with loved ones while at sea,” said Richard Coombs, Vice President of IT Services for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “I am proud we can now offer this service to our valued crew delivering the required bandwidth to support services and apps beyond simple e-mail and text messaging.”

Crew members can remain connected with family and friends using popular online services, including video conferencing from the convenience and privacy of their own room or other comfortable locations throughout the ship, the company said.

Downloadable content and other services previously only available on land can now be accessed onboard.

To this end, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has implemented a number of measures to ensure that convenient and reliable high-speed internet access is available to all onboard. Sailing between the Port of Palm Beach and Grand Bahama Island, the exclusive itinerary provides Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line with the opportunity to augment conventional, satellite-based connections with high-speed terrestrial circuits, providing a superior online experience for both guests and crew, the company said.

Connectivity up to one gigabit per second is available while the ships are in port or in the vicinity of ports of call; however, the cruise line is collaborating with a provider of an innovative new service that will soon expand this level of performance while ships are out at sea. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has also adapted other technological initiatives to further enhance the guest experience, which includes high-speed internet and WiFi in the terminals and check-in for its guests with hand held devices to reduce waiting times.