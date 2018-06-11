Holland America Launches New Website Design

Holland America Line said it has launched a newly re-designed website as HollandAmerica.com is now centered around a new, intuitive online booking process, easy navigation, bold images that capture the cruise experience and detailed information, making it an up-to-date resource for both consumers and travel professionals, the company said.

The focal point of the homepage is a new cruise search toolbar that allows visitors to easily select where they want to cruise, the port of departure, dates and cruise length.

“Just has we have elevated all aspects of the guest experience on board, we wanted our website to be as informative and easy as possible,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line’s president. “The new website is very intuitive and user-friendly, and those who want to learn more about the Holland America Line experience, research itineraries or make an online booking are going to appreciate the ease of functionality.”

The new cruise-planning toolbar on the homepage lets guests select where, when and how long they want to cruise, the resulting cruise itineraries are displayed on a new page with the option of using additional filters.

Once a cruise itinerary is selected, a new page displays the itinerary, stateroom options, ship details and activities on that particular cruise. The Itinerary tab shows the day-to-day route with an interactive map that breaks the cruise down by day and follows the journey showing ports and points of interest. Web users may opt for a traditional list view as well.

The Rooms tab compares accommodations and pricing, giving guests the ability to select their preferred location (forward, midship or aft). The cruise fare then displays, showing alternative cruising dates for rate comparison.

When all cruise selections have been finalized, the booking can be reserved through an easy check-out process and assigned to a travel professional if the user chooses.

Currently, Holland America Line’s website can be explored in English, German, Spanish and Dutch.