Three Inaugural Calls for Dover in May

The Port of Dover saw three first-time cruise calls in May, highlighted by the Viking Sun and also including the Deutchland and Zenith.

The ships were greeted in true Dover Cruise style with a water salute from Dover Tugs Doughty and Dauntless, the port said.

In addition, the first bank holiday weekend saw the historic Western Docks at full capacity for the first time since 2016 with three cruise ships berthed together.

There was also a call from the expedition vessel, the Silver Cloud. The ship's guests enjoyed a unique kayaking experience to view the iconic White Cliffs up close.

Holland America Line's Prinsendam arrived in port on the Royal Wedding day on Saturday May 19 to a celebratory great British Street Party in Cruise Terminal Two.

"Complimentary tempting food and drink was provided along with musical entertainment from the talented Nick Bosworth on piano and keyboard. Life size cardboard figures of the Royal Family were positioned in the terminal where guests enjoyed taking selfies with them creating unique holiday memories. It was marvellous to see the affection passengers from all over the world have for our Royal Family," the port said.