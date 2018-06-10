Seaview Christened in Genoa

The MSC Seaview was christened on Saturday in Genoa in front of MSC executives, VIPs and key travel partners.

The Seaview will spend the summer in Europe before the 4,140 guest ship moves to Brazil for the winter.

Gianluigi Aponte, MSC Group’s founder and executive chairman as well as the ship owner, attended the ceremony together with the Aponte and Aponte-Vago families.

The christening ceremony was hosted by star of Italian TV, Swiss-born Michelle Hunziker who welcomed to the stage the "father of Italian blues" Zucchero Fornaciari.

TV star Lorella Cuccarini hosted a special moment on stage, and Italian children’s choir, Piccolo Coro Dell'Antoniano, performed as the UNICEF ambassadors.

Also taking to the stage was young talent of belcanto, Matteo Bocelli, son of the world-famous Andrea Bocelli who sang at the christening of MSC Seaside, MSC Seaview’s sister ship in Miami last December.

Godmother Sophia Loren cut the ribbon to officially name Fincantieri-built MSC Seaview, the 13th MSC Cruises ship.

Also present at the ceremony was Ramon Freixa, the Spanish two Michelin-starred chef who has now extended his partnership with MSC Cruises to develop his first restaurant at sea onboard MSC Seaview. Pan-Asian chef Roy Yamaguchi, attended his second MSC Cruises’ ship christening to celebrate his second restaurant at sea, with his first launching on MSC Seaside. Other stars in attendance included Spanish model and actor Jon Kortajarena, Brazlian presenter and actor Giovanna Ewbank and French television personality Ariane Brodier.