Jamaica Port Authority

Seaview Christened in Genoa

From the christening of the MSC Seaview

The MSC Seaview was christened on Saturday in Genoa in front of MSC executives, VIPs and key travel partners. 

The Seaview will spend the summer in Europe before the 4,140 guest ship moves to Brazil for the winter.

Gianluigi Aponte, MSC Group’s founder and executive chairman as well as the ship owner, attended the ceremony together with the Aponte and Aponte-Vago families.

From the christening of the MSC Seaview

The christening ceremony was hosted by star of Italian TV, Swiss-born Michelle Hunziker who welcomed to the stage the "father of Italian blues" Zucchero Fornaciari.

TV star Lorella Cuccarini hosted a special moment on stage, and Italian children’s choir, Piccolo Coro Dell'Antoniano, performed as the UNICEF ambassadors.

Also taking to the stage was  young talent of belcanto, Matteo Bocelli, son of the world-famous Andrea Bocelli who sang at the christening of MSC Seaside, MSC Seaview’s sister ship in Miami last December.

Godmother Sophia Loren cut the ribbon to officially name Fincantieri-built MSC Seaview, the 13th MSC Cruises ship. 

Gianluigi Aponte and Cardinale Bagnasco

Also present at the ceremony was Ramon Freixa, the Spanish two Michelin-starred chef who has now extended his partnership with MSC Cruises to develop his first restaurant at sea onboard MSC Seaview. Pan-Asian chef Roy Yamaguchi, attended his second MSC Cruises’ ship christening to celebrate his second restaurant at sea, with his first launching on MSC Seaside. Other stars in attendance included Spanish model and actor Jon Kortajarena, Brazlian presenter and actor Giovanna Ewbank and French television personality Ariane Brodier.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

103 Ships | 240,104 Berths | $60 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Caribbean Cruise Trends
Cruise Industry News Annual Report