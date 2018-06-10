Latest Cruise Jobs: June 10

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:
Latest Key Jobs:
|Employer
|Job Title
|Location
|Carnival Cruise
|Vacation Sales Planner
|Miami
|Norwegian
|Sr Trade Marketing Specialist
|Miami
|Norwegian
|Strategic Alliances Specialist - Supply Chain
|Miami
|Royal Caribbean
|Chef de Partie - Pastry
|Miami
|Royal Caribbean
|Incinerator Technician
|Miami
|Holland America Line
|Server-Alaska Summer Job!
|Seattle
|Holland America Line
|Senior Staff Accountant
|Seattle
|Carnival UK
|Housekeeping Manager - Fleet - Ship Based
|UK
|Carnival UK
|Swimming Co-ordinator Assistant - Wokingham
|UK
More cruise line jobs are available here.