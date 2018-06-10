Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Latest Cruise Jobs: June 10

Cruise Jobs

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

Latest Key Jobs:

Employer Job Title Location
Carnival Cruise Vacation Sales Planner Miami
Norwegian Sr Trade Marketing Specialist Miami
Norwegian Strategic Alliances Specialist - Supply Chain Miami
Royal Caribbean Chef de Partie - Pastry Miami
Royal Caribbean Incinerator Technician Miami
Holland America Line Server-Alaska Summer Job! Seattle
Holland America Line Senior Staff Accountant Seattle
Carnival UK Housekeeping Manager - Fleet - Ship Based UK
Carnival UK Swimming Co-ordinator Assistant - Wokingham UK


