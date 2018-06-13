The cruise ship drydocking and refit market, estimated to be a $3 billion annual business, is now highlighted in a one-page infographic that is free to download, courtesy of the the 2018 Cruise Industry News Drydocking and Refurbishment Report.

Click here to download the Cruise Ship Drydocking Infographic.

Cruise Industry News estimates there are 1,500 drydocking days on an annual basis, with an average spend of $2 million per day a vessel is in a drydock, amounting to a $3 billion annual spend.

With a large cruise ship orderbook, that market is only expected to grow as more ships take to the water, and those ships get bigger, meaning larger-scale drydocking projects.

Drydockings are also getting more complex, with cruise lines vying to keep their tonnage generating maximum revenue with the latest onboard features.

New technology helps companies stay green while maximizing effiencies.

The big spending leads to improved operating costs combined with what the cruise lines hope will be higher ticket revenue and increased onboard spending.