AIDAnova Gets Her Smile

The new AIDAnova officially has her smile, as AIDA announced its trademark hull art had been applied to the new LNG-powered ship at the Meyer Werft facility in Papenburg.

"The exterior painting of smiling lips, eye, eyelid and a wave is applied to all AIDA ships based on an idea from the Rostock artist Feliks Büttner. The smiling lips are the first element, and already adorn 250 m² of the ship’s bow. It took 50 liters of black, orange, and red paint to paint the brand symbol," AIDA said, in a prepared statement.

The AIDAnova will be christened in Papenburg on August 31, 2018, during the AIDA Open Air, a concert event.

The ship will be delivered in November and is scheduled to start revenue sailings in December in the Canary Islands.