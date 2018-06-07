Viking Orion Delivered by Fincantieri

The Viking Orion was delivered on Thursday in Ancona by Fincantieri, making it the fifth cruise ship which Fincantieri has built for Viking.

Like its sister ships, it is 47,800 tons with 465 cabins and accommodation for 930 passengers.

The Viking ships are all built according to the latest navigation regulations and equipped with the most modern safety systems, including safe return to port, said Fincantieri, in a statement.

"Furthermore, they feature high-efficiency engines, hydro-dynamically optimized streamlined hull and bow for maximum fuel efficiency and equipment that minimizes exhaust pollution and meets the strictest environmental regulations," the yard said.

The Viking Star was the first ocean ship for Viking, built at Fincantieri's yard in Marghera and delivered in 2015.

The Viking Sea, Sky and Sun were all built in Ancona. The Viking Jupiter, which joins the fleet next year, was just floated out at Ancona as well.

Another 10 Viking ships will follow between 2019 and 2027 from Fincantieri, while two "special" vessels will join Viking from VARD in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Fincantieri has built 84 cruise ships from 1990 to today (61 from 2002), while other 43 are currently being designed or built in the Group’s yards.