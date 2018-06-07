LR: Piraeus Receives Certification For ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has certified the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) for ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management and ISO14001:2015 for Environmental Management.

PPA’s certification commenced against ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 with LR in 2013. This certification has recently been extended to cover the Provision of Port Cruise, Ferry, RoRo and Container Terminal Services, as well as the management of Logistics Center, Port Construction andMaintenance Projects, therefore demonstrating PPA’s strong commitment towards continual improvement and operational excellence across its very broad scope of activity, according to a prepared statement from LR.

Receiving the certifications, Captain Weng Lin, PPA Deputy CEO, commented: “The port of Piraeus has included in its strategic planning the certification of the provided services and the protection of the environment. PPA invests in management systems applied worldwide aiming at continuous improvement of its services.”

Nick Brown, LR Marine & Offshore director presented Captain Lin with the certifications.

In addition, the PPA is one of the three ports congratulated this year by the European Sea Ports Organization (ESPO), for renewing EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS). PPA has been a member of EcoPorts for a long time, with PERS certification rewarding years of day-to-day engagement towards improving environmental management. PERS is the only port specific environmental management standard, and compliance with this standard is independently assessed by LR.