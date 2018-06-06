Jamaica Port Authority

Berlin Makes First Cruise Call in Scheveningen

From Left: Cees Duvekot, Harbormaster; Karsten Klein, Mayor; and Captain Alberto Tarozzi)

The Berlin became the first cruise ship to call at the Dutch city of Scheveningen on June 5. The occasion was celebrated with the traditional exchange of gifts between the ship and the city. FTI’s ship was also welcomed by a local band that played on the pier.

With a late arrival on Tuesday, the Berlin stayed overnight, continuing her cruise on June 6.

Scheveningen is a suburb to the Hague and the largest seaside resort town in the Netherlands.

The Berlin is sailing a 15-day wine-theme cruise that also has German singer Patrick Lindner aboard as a guest celebrity performer. Starting in Barcelona, the cruise concludes in Bremerhaven on June 7.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 241,034 Berths | $60 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Turks
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide