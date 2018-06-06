Berlin Makes First Cruise Call in Scheveningen

The Berlin became the first cruise ship to call at the Dutch city of Scheveningen on June 5. The occasion was celebrated with the traditional exchange of gifts between the ship and the city. FTI’s ship was also welcomed by a local band that played on the pier.

With a late arrival on Tuesday, the Berlin stayed overnight, continuing her cruise on June 6.

Scheveningen is a suburb to the Hague and the largest seaside resort town in the Netherlands.

The Berlin is sailing a 15-day wine-theme cruise that also has German singer Patrick Lindner aboard as a guest celebrity performer. Starting in Barcelona, the cruise concludes in Bremerhaven on June 7.