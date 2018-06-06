Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Carnival Spirit to Sail Year-Round from New Brisbane Terminal

Carnival Spirit

Carnival Cruise Line has announced Carnival Spirit will become the brand’s first ever ship to homeport in Brisbane. 

The announcement follows the ACCC’s approval of a new cruise ship terminal in Brisbane.

The Carnival Spirit will arrive into her new home in 2020, sailing year-round to Vanuatu and New Caledonia, as well as offer shorter cruises to well-loved destinations in North Queensland.

Jennifer Vandekreeke, Carnival Cruise Line Vice-President, Australia, said: “Queenslanders have embraced Carnival’s free-spirited, family-friendly fun since our arrival in 2012.  Since then, we have welcomed nearly 75,000 Queenslanders on Carnival cruises from Sydney and Melbourne. We’re delighted to announce that with the new cruise terminal we’ll be able to offer Queenslanders the opportunity to sail on Carnival right from their doorstep.”

