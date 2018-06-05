Jamaica Port Authority

Sea Princess Departs on 106 Night Cruise

Sea Princess

Princes Cruises’ longest world cruise has departed Sydney for a historic 106 night circumnavigation of the globe as the Sea Princess will clock 32,000 nautical miles, sailing to 40 destinations across 27 countries.

"Sea Princess departs Sydney today for Princess’ longest world cruise in history.” said Senior Vice President Princess Cruises Asia Pacific, Stuart Allison.

“Princess’ high guest repeat rates shows that more than ever Australian’s are taking advantage of exploring the globe from their doorstep’. As the destination experts we pride ourselves on creating exciting itineraries that let our guests see the world with the convenience of sailing roundtrip from their local homeport. Best of all, our guests only have to unpack once.”

Of the 3,000 guests who are travelling on Sea Princess’ world cruise this year, about 75 percent of guests booked had already enjoyed part or all of a world cruise with Princess, the company said. 

With roundtrip cruises on offer from Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland, guests travelling onboard Sea Princess today will experience a range of exciting new ports across Greenland, Newfoundland and Eastern Canada as well as overnight stays in New York, Barcelona and Venice.

June 03, 2018
