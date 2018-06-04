Saga’s Newbuild to Feature Jools Holland Venue and Performances

Saga Cruises has announced a deal with music legend, Jools Holland, for him to become the face of The Club by Jools restaurant and bar on the company’s first ever newbuild, the Spirit of Discovery.

Saga said in a prepared statement that Jools Holland is a composer, pianist, bandleader and broadcaster. From playing pubs in the East End docks as a teenager, to leading his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra playing to 250,000 people per year and selling millions of records. He is widely respected in the music scene due to his passion for all genres of music, showcased on his BBC show Later… with Jools Holland. Jools was awarded an OBE in 2003 for his services to the British Music Industry.

According to Saga, the partnership with Jools Holland will bring the music aficionado’s love of live music to the sophisticated restaurant and bar inspired by the great cabaret lounges of the 50s.

The exclusive five-year partnership is the first of Saga’s endorsed venues and will also see Jools Holland perform a number of live gigs onboard the Spirit of Discovery with his first appearances confirmed on the Channel Island Hop cruise (departing July 23, 2019), Gourmet Spain (departing August 3) and Natural Scandinavia (departing August 17).

The Club by Jools will be one of the Spirit of Discovery’s three specialty restaurants, serving a choice of meals, but specializing in classic steaks from fillet and t-bone to ribeye, plus more unusual cuts such as tomahawk steaks. But much more than a restaurant, Saga said, it’s another of the ship’s venues where guests can enjoy live music and cocktails in the evenings, with resident and guest musicians entertaining until late.

Saga’s new ship is due for delivery in the summer of 2019 with her inaugural sailing in July already sold out and further cruises for her first season well ahead of expectations, according to the cruise line. In addition the company has previously announced that it will further increase capacity with confirmation that a second new ship, the Spirit of Adventure, will join the fleet in 2020.

Nigel Blanks, COO of Saga Cruises commented “Our decision to bring two new boutique cruise ships to the market by 2020 will be truly transformational for us as a business. We want the onboard entertainment to reflect this and we are delighted to be able to announce Jools Holland as our first ever endorsed onboard venue The Club by Jools.

“I have grown up watching Later… with Jools Holland and many of our customers have too,” Blanks continued. “His love of eclectic music really does transcend the generations, and we will use this inspiration to bring something genuinely new and different to our steakhouse and late night bar on the ship.”

Added Jools Holland: “I’m delighted that Saga is dedicating a space on the new ship for live music which is something that is very close to my heart. There is nothing better than listening to live music in a small, intimate setting where you can really connect with the artists and their music. Food and music are two of my greatest passions and it’s great that Saga are combining the two.”