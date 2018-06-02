Holland America Takes First Delivery of Premium Copper River King Salmon

Holland America Line was the among the first to secure a supply of the premium fish on the Eurodam when the season’s first batch of Copper River king salmon arrived in Seattle in late May.

The cruise line said that Frits Van Der Werff, vice president, food and beverage experience, and Robert Schuman, fleet executive chef, personally inspected the salmon before taking delivery.

Known as a rite of spring in Seattle, the arrival of the fresh Copper River king salmon from Cordova, Alaska, kicks off the annual salmon season. Seattle’s hometown cruise line is serving the prized salmon in the Pinnacle Grill specialty restaurant on all seven ships sailing in Alaska this summer.

Copper River king salmon is said to be highly prized for its delicate flavor, and the Pinnacle Grill menu will feature one of seven unique salmon recipes each night throughout the season.

“Every year, salmon lovers and foodies eagerly await the arrival of the prized Copper River king salmon, and we’re excited to give our guests the opportunity to enjoy a delicacy they might not have access to at home or never had the opportunity to try,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America president, in a prepared statement. “We’re dedicated to giving our guests an authentic experience reflecting the destinations we are visiting, and an important part of that is the local cuisine.”

Holland America’s culinary team created the traditionally simple dishes featuring Copper River king salmon to bring out its flavors using seasonal ingredients. The salmon dishes are:

Pan-fried with ponzu miso dressing, served with scallions, crispy garlic and toasted pine nuts. Seared with saffron beurre blanc creamed leeks, North Sea shrimp, hazelnut relish and micro greens. Roasted with hazelnut brown butter, served with tarragon fennel confit, braised endives and ghoa cress.Baked with orange-dill gremolata, served with heirloom carrots, red beets, crispy kale and lemon butter. Broiled with smoked lobster cream, served with brioche, arugula salad, porcini and shaved truffle. Seared with dill-crusted coating with North Sea shrimp white wine butter sauce, served with saffron risotto, squid, clams and fennel. And baked with lemon confit and red wine reduction, served with leek, cilantro, cayenne and collard greens.