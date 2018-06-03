Dream Cruises Adding Bintan Island Shore Ex on Two-Night Weekend Getaways

Dream Cruises has refreshed its two-night weekend getaway itinerary from Singapore aboard the Genting Dream with new Bintan Island shore excursions beginning July 6, 2018.

The cruise line said in a prepared statement that this enhanced summer itinerary will provide a new alternative for exploring the nearby island resort as part of the cruise experience.

Guests can now experience a more seamless and comfortable alternative to visiting Bintan Island during the weekend when hotel room rates are at their peak, Dream Cruises stated, with 12 hours in port between 8:00 am 8:00 pm.

“We are excited to be able to provide cruisers from Singapore a variety of vacation options to suit all types of holiday requirements. With our new enhanced two-night weekend getaway voyage, we are offering more activities for our guests to enjoy,” said Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises. “A convenient alternative to standard land vacations, Dream Cruises takes the hassles out of holiday travel with no more packing and unpacking, changing hotels, dragging suitcases around and racing to catch connecting flights,” he added.

Situated less than an hour off the southern coast of Singapore, Bintan Island is said to offer a tropical island getaway highlighted by white-sanded beaches, seaside villages and several hotels and resorts with watersport activities.

Bintan Island is the largest of 3,200 islands making up Indonesia’s Riau Archipelago and has a mix of different cultures and ethnicities, including Malay, Bugis, Chinese and native tribes.

During the call to Bintan Island, shore excursions range from sampling local foods to shopping and traditional Indonesian massage. For the more adventurous, Bintan Island offers a range of water and land activities including wakeboarding, kayaking, snorkelling and off-road ATV tours while nature lovers can visit the Safari Lagoi, an eco farm or take a mangrove eco tour. For golf enthusiasts, there are a number of world-class courses. Excursions range from SGD 50 to 70 per person and golf packages range from SGD 150 to 190 for adults.

According to Dream Cruises, guests who prefer to explore on their own can also arrange tours at SGD 30 per person, including ferry service and coach transfers to and from Plaza Lagoi Bay in the Bintan Island Resorts area.

Dream Cruises is also offering a special bonus for passengers who book before June 15. They will receive a complimentary Discover Treasure Bay Bintan Island or Treasure Bay Bintan Island Fun Pass.